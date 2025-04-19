Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $1.31 Million in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $269.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.09.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $18,431,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 260,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,516,979.20. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 41,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $11,249,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,502 shares in the company, valued at $13,698,667.50. This represents a 45.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,925 shares of company stock worth $42,973,845. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance
ITW opened at $230.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.91. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.66 and a 1 year high of $279.13. The company has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.12.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 95.39%. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.
Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.19%.
About Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.
