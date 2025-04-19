XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 357 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,310,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,062,190,000 after purchasing an additional 62,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,406,000 after buying an additional 27,826 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 984,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,768,000 after acquiring an additional 71,869 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 939,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,680,000 after acquiring an additional 35,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $528,465,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TYL opened at $570.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $400.54 and a twelve month high of $661.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $586.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $595.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TYL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective (up previously from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $615.00 target price (down from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.00.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,514 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.59, for a total value of $4,022,981.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,772,561.06. The trade was a 7.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.58, for a total value of $951,049.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,073.08. This represents a 9.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,064 shares of company stock worth $8,688,030 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

