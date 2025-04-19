Walleye Capital LLC Has $2.01 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 266.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,402 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1,008.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $48.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $43.20 and a 12-month high of $63.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.72.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

