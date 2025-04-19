PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,351 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collier Financial bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday. CICC Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.12.
PepsiCo Stock Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ:PEP opened at $142.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.33 and a 1-year high of $183.41.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.99%.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
