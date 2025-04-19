Farringdon Capital Ltd. Purchases New Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RBC. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 36.0% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 38,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.25, for a total transaction of $2,898,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,382 shares in the company, valued at $4,123,129.50. This represents a 41.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 2,500 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.95, for a total value of $919,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,776,379.60. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $3,963,031 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBC opened at $321.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $241.43 and a 1 year high of $372.83.

RBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on RBC Bearings from $410.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.20.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

