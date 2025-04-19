CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Cuts Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,560 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $31,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 825.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 404.0% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. This represents a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at $33,568,318.68. The trade was a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.89.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $105.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.56. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.72 and a fifty-two week high of $223.98. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

