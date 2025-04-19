Gabelli Funds LLC Takes Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 73,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 545,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after purchasing an additional 131,743 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,413,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,936,000 after acquiring an additional 123,540 shares during the period. Exome Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 167.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 211,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 132,093 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,145,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Up 0.1 %

BBIO opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.08. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.07.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BridgeBio Pharma

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $2,467,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,477.82. This represents a 42.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Ellis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,694,739 shares of company stock worth $327,308,651. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.