CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 878,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $48,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 494.9% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WPM shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $84.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.63 and its 200 day moving average is $65.58. The stock has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.74. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $50.91 and a 52-week high of $86.20.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $380.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.90%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

