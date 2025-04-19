CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $40.66 Million Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,214 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,440 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $40,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 554 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 708 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.75.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $73.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.88. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.51 and a one year high of $106.80.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.33). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 37,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.58 per share, for a total transaction of $2,997,778.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,929,676.36. The trade was a 37.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $323,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,074.12. This represents a 13.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,043 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.