CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $34.91 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.13% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $34,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 10,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 5,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crown Oak Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Crown Oak Advisors LLC now owns 36,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $236.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.30 and a 12 month high of $247.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.97.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on BR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total value of $5,259,037.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 52,524 shares in the company, valued at $12,355,220.52. This trade represents a 29.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 95,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $22,590,921.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,973,188.84. The trade was a 36.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,754 shares of company stock worth $29,397,793. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.