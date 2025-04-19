CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $49.33 Million Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.08% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $49,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 175.0% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,107,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Loop Capital raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $283.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE RCL opened at $192.52 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $127.20 and a 12-month high of $277.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.48. The company has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.06%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 14,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.86, for a total transaction of $3,925,805.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,648.30. The trade was a 41.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.95, for a total value of $15,193,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,514,907.30. This represents a 28.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,492 shares of company stock valued at $28,571,705 over the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

