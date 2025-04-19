CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Acquires 6,434 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.19% of Carlisle Companies worth $32,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 253.5% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price objective (down from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.00.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other news, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total value of $366,702.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,724.60. This represents a 28.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total transaction of $52,579.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,681.95. This trade represents a 15.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:CSL opened at $352.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.29. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $311.41 and a 1 year high of $481.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 26.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

