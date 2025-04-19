CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Trims Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 31,150 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.10% of Targa Resources worth $39,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,160,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,848,169,000 after purchasing an additional 150,038 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,930,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,056,187,000 after buying an additional 212,986 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $505,132,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $393,335,000. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,841,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,469,000 after acquiring an additional 318,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $174.48 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $110.09 and a 12-month high of $218.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.84 and a 200 day moving average of $187.35.

Targa Resources Cuts Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 69.69%.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, CEO Matthew J. Meloy sold 48,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.08, for a total value of $9,527,121.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,555,510.24. This represents a 6.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Waters S. Iv Davis sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total value of $429,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,899 shares in the company, valued at $568,957.74. The trade was a 43.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,914 shares of company stock worth $22,613,288. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $218.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.64.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

