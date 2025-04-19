Jump Financial LLC Has $1.82 Million Position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 582.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,453 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Coursera were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Coursera by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Coursera by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Coursera during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on COUR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coursera

In other news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $46,363.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 180,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,211.38. This represents a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE COUR opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.73. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $12.37.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Featured Stories

