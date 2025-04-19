Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,196 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth $1,682,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Impinj by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 24,121 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Impinj by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in Impinj by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 184,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,796,000 after purchasing an additional 29,959 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $823,232.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,076 shares in the company, valued at $34,975,627.28. The trade was a 2.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total value of $55,805.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,752.25. This represents a 6.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,857 shares of company stock worth $1,665,290. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Impinj from $200.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Impinj from $235.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Impinj from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Impinj to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Impinj from $182.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.44.

Impinj Price Performance

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $68.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.58 and its 200 day moving average is $142.47. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $60.85 and a one year high of $239.88.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.49). Impinj had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 11.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Impinj Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

