CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 20,708 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,708 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.05% of Duke Energy worth $45,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $121.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.98 and a 52-week high of $125.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.87.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

