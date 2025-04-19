Farringdon Capital Ltd. Purchases Shares of 3,057 NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 414.9% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NRG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $97.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.55. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $117.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

