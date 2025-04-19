StockNews.com Downgrades Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price target on Helen of Troy from $68.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helen of Troy

Shares of HELE opened at $33.69 on Friday. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $110.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Net Worth Advisory Group grew its position in Helen of Troy by 47.0% during the first quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth about $714,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Helen of Troy by 7,625.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 37,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,000,000 after acquiring an additional 36,906 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 63,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

