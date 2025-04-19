GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Given New $206.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $228.00 to $206.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GDDY. Benchmark lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $172.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.73.

GoDaddy Trading Down 0.4 %

GoDaddy stock opened at $171.55 on Wednesday. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $216.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.71.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 176.06% and a net margin of 20.49%. Research analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $171,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 256,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,130,990.75. This trade represents a 0.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $89,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,536.85. This represents a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,150. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 2,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Further Reading

