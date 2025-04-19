Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NWFL. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Norwood Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Norwood Financial in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Norwood Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Shares of NWFL stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. Norwood Financial has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.91. The company has a market capitalization of $213.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,301.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Norwood Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Norwood Financial will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is currently 1,377.78%.

In other Norwood Financial news, Director Ronald R. Schmalzle purchased 2,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $67,740.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,890.24. The trade was a 20.33 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWFL. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 42,200.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the fourth quarter worth $16,814,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norwood Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. 28.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

