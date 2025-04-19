Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Radius Recycling Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $29.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.26. Radius Recycling has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $29.20. The stock has a market cap of $820.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.09. Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $642.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.94 million. On average, research analysts predict that Radius Recycling will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radius Recycling Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radius Recycling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Radius Recycling’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Radius Recycling by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radius Recycling by 62.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 35,073 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Radius Recycling by 1.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Radius Recycling by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 35,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Radius Recycling by 6.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 36,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

About Radius Recycling

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Featured Stories

