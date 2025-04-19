Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Verastem from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Verastem from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Guggenheim upped their price target on Verastem from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Verastem from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Verastem from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verastem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $5.74 on Friday. Verastem has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $13.52. The company has a market capitalization of $295.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.57). Analysts forecast that Verastem will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Verastem by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Verastem during the fourth quarter worth about $3,742,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Verastem in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

