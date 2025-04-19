DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Stephens raised their price target on DXP Enterprises from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Shares of DXPE opened at $80.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.29. DXP Enterprises has a twelve month low of $43.25 and a twelve month high of $107.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.08.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $470.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.00 million. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 3.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 3,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total value of $305,702.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,849 shares in the company, valued at $6,088,317.07. This represents a 4.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David R. Little purchased 5,999 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.70 per share, with a total value of $496,117.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,002,941.10. This represents a 0.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,818. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,901,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2,589.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 149,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after purchasing an additional 143,795 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 193.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 64,611 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 9,327.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 41,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 41,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 720,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,513,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

