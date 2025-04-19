82,381 Shares in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Purchased by Farringdon Capital Ltd.

Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 82,381 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOK opened at $5.13 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 6.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.35 to $6.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.85.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

