Farringdon Capital Ltd. Invests $370,000 in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Farringdon Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,423 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,123,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,997,000 after purchasing an additional 62,585 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Novanta by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,004,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,515,000 after acquiring an additional 58,864 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 975,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,079,000 after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 852,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,257,000 after acquiring an additional 72,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 793,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,757,000 after purchasing an additional 58,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $114.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 68.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.79. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.76 and a 52-week high of $187.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.34 and a 200 day moving average of $151.87.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.29 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Novanta from $169.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

