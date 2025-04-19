Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LTRPA opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.72.
Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile
