Marco Antonio Aranguren Acquires 4,100 Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Marco Antonio Aranguren acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,190.51.

Shares of TSE:CFW opened at C$3.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$297.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.80. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$2.98 and a twelve month high of C$4.85.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd provides specialized oilfield services, including hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services to the oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It generates maximum revenue from the United States.

