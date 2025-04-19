Zacks Investment Management Decreases Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Zacks Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Shares of KRYS opened at $168.57 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.72 and a 12-month high of $219.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 56.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KRYS. Citigroup raised their target price on Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $4,444,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,463,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,233,178.69. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total transaction of $131,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,208,472.88. This represents a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Featured Articles

