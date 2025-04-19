Morgan Stanley Cuts Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target to $88.00

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.91.

Get Timken alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TKR

Timken Price Performance

NYSE TKR opened at $61.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.04. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $94.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Timken had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Timken will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,091.50. This trade represents a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 418.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 882,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,959,000 after purchasing an additional 711,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter worth $42,748,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Timken by 1,421.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,737,000 after acquiring an additional 428,545 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Timken by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,158,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,436,000 after purchasing an additional 320,354 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Timken by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 364,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,014,000 after buying an additional 240,417 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.