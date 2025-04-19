Zacks Investment Management Sells 2,150 Shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN)

Zacks Investment Management decreased its position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.63% of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $879,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter.

EDEN opened at €100.28 ($114.28) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €106.38 and a 200 day moving average of €111.04. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 12 month low of €54.51 ($62.12) and a 12 month high of €71.11 ($81.04). The firm has a market cap of $205.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.94.

The iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (EDEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Denmark IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Danish stocks. EDEN was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

