The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Purchased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,207 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in AZEK were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,430,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,032,000 after purchasing an additional 54,725 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AZEK by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,311,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,431,000 after buying an additional 5,499,986 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,294,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,396,000 after acquiring an additional 429,574 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,084,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,928,000 after acquiring an additional 216,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter worth about $94,987,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $615,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 868,765 shares in the company, valued at $35,645,427.95. This trade represents a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

AZEK stock opened at $46.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average of $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.56. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $35.48 and a one year high of $54.91.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. AZEK had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.47%. As a group, analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AZEK. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AZEK from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens downgraded shares of AZEK from an “overweight” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of AZEK in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.53.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

