Zacks Investment Management Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Zacks Investment Management cut its stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,425 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 133,970 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 193.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.18. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.68.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $322.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.07 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FULT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group lifted their target price on Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fulton Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fulton Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulton Financial

In related news, President Angela M. Snyder sold 13,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $275,632.18. Following the transaction, the president now owns 63,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,580.58. This represents a 17.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.