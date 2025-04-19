Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given New $123.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens started coverage on Okta in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Okta from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Okta from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.03.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $97.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Okta has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $118.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.38 and a 200 day moving average of $88.53.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $242,224.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,199.38. This trade represents a 10.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 390,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $33,965,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 768,202 shares of company stock valued at $71,371,369 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,686,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Okta by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 13,387 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Okta by 1,150.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 415,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,146,000 after acquiring an additional 382,190 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,115,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,903,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

