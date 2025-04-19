Zacks Investment Management Increases Stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 87.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,193,927 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,986,000 after acquiring an additional 21,547 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Haemonetics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 104,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Haemonetics by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $57.10 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $97.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 23.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.22.

About Haemonetics

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

