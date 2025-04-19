Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.21.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Virtu Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

In other news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $1,271,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,899,669.23. This trade represents a 17.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Brett Fairclough sold 72,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $2,688,104.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,193.16. The trade was a 44.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 140,967 shares of company stock valued at $5,213,964. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIRT stock opened at $38.46 on Friday. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $20.44 and a 52 week high of $41.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.93.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.32. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 9.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

