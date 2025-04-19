UBS Group Lowers J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $155.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $196.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $129.23 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $122.79 and a 1 year high of $200.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $194,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,282.74. This represents a 6.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total transaction of $771,628.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,541.83. The trade was a 15.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Pension Service purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

