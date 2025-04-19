Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,060,300 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 2,817,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 38.9 days.
Banco Santander Price Performance
OTCMKTS BCDRF opened at $7.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $7.28.
Banco Santander Company Profile
