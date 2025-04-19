Innovex International (NYSE:INVX) Stock Price Up 4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.89 and last traded at $15.88. 23,478 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 420,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Innovex International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Innovex International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Innovex International Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $250.69 million during the quarter. Innovex International had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Innovex International by 169.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Innovex International during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Innovex International during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Innovex International by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Innovex International in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000.

Innovex International Company Profile

Innovex International, Inc engages in the provision of solutions for both onshore and offshore applications within the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on September 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Humble, TX.

