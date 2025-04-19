ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ANA Stock Performance

Shares of ANA stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78. ANA has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.44.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ANA had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 6.42%.

ANA Company Profile

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc.

