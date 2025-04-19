Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 322,427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 289,516 shares.The stock last traded at $29.36 and had previously closed at $29.33.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.03.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.0049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

About Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,289,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,106,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $619,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF by 1,545.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter.

The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

