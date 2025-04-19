Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 322,427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 289,516 shares.The stock last traded at $29.36 and had previously closed at $29.33.
Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.03.
Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.0049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF
About Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF
The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 3 Mid-Cap to Mega-Cap Stocks Have Announced Significant Buybacks
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- These 3 Stocks Have Huge Last 12 Months Shareholder Yields
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Prominent Hedge Fund Acquires Huge Stake in HPE: Is It a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.