Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Trading Up 5.7% – Time to Buy?

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.54 and last traded at $41.30. 321,278 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,276,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.08.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VNOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Viper Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on Viper Energy in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viper Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.62.

The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Viper Energy by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 22,334 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viper Energy by 16.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,647,000 after acquiring an additional 234,048 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 9,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,037,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

