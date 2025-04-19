Short Interest in Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Drops By 27.2%

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,100 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the March 15th total of 229,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,668,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Else Nutrition Trading Down 8.7 %

Else Nutrition stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Else Nutrition has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.58.

About Else Nutrition

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children's, and adults in North America, Israel, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers baby and toddler snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby and toddler nutrition formula products; kids and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products for babies, as well as toddler drink for toddlers ages 12-36 months; and follow-on formula for infants.

