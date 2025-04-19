Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Trading 4.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.91 and last traded at $33.71. Approximately 80,355 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,069,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.27.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Tidewater from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tidewater has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

In other news, Director Robert Robotti bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,208,670 shares in the company, valued at $88,589,753.70. This represents a 1.14 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 49,050 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 154,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after buying an additional 29,721 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 354.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after buying an additional 61,487 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tidewater by 42,719.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,277,000 after buying an additional 1,390,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tidewater during the 4th quarter valued at $704,000. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

