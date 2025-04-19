Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $0.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.31. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $2.09.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Accelerate Diagnostics

About Accelerate Diagnostics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXDX. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 160.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 65,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

