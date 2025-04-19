AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF) Short Interest Update

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the March 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of ASAAF stock opened at C$12.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.58. AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of C$12.52 and a 52-week high of C$22.65.

About AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes printed circuit boards in Austria, Germany, Other European Countries, China, Other Asian Countries, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Mobile Devices & Substrates; Automotive, Industrial, Medical; and Others.

