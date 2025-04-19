AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF) Short Interest Update

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the March 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of ASAAF stock opened at C$12.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.58. AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of C$12.52 and a 52-week high of C$22.65.
About AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3 Mid-Cap to Mega-Cap Stocks Have Announced Significant Buybacks
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- These 3 Stocks Have Huge Last 12 Months Shareholder Yields
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Prominent Hedge Fund Acquires Huge Stake in HPE: Is It a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.