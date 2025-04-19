iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 278,311 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 345,760 shares.The stock last traded at $47.02 and had previously closed at $47.03.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.03.

Get iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EAGG. Motco bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

