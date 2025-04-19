MediaZest (LON:MDZ) Shares Up 12.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MediaZest plc (LON:MDZ – Get Free Report) traded up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00). 33,137,055 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 613% from the average session volume of 4,649,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).
MediaZest Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.89.
MediaZest (LON:MDZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. MediaZest had a negative net margin of 17.69% and a negative return on equity of 64.11%.
About MediaZest
MediaZest is a creative audio-visual solutions provider that specialises in delivering innovative digital signage and audio systems to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations. The Group offers an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance.
