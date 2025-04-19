Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Short Interest Update

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, a growth of 70.3% from the March 15th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 872,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIXT opened at $0.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 million, a PE ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 0.98. Bioxytran has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11.

Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Bioxytran, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs to address hypoxia in humans. The company’s lead drug candidate is BXT-25, an oxygen-carrying small molecule consisting of bovine hemoglobin stabilized with a co-polymer for use in the treatment of hypoxic conditions in the brain resulting from stroke, and hypoxic conditions in wounds to prevent necrosis and to promote healing.

