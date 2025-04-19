Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Price

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MGM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 1.5 %

MGM opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 4.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard acquired 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.17 per share, for a total transaction of $321,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,596.16. The trade was a 15.23 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $227,040.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,509.84. The trade was a 24.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at about $641,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 51,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 19,444 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 269.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 24,111 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

