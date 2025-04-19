Zacks Investment Management Invests $1.91 Million in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 161,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 818.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter worth $64,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $10.97 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 66.24%. Equities analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.42%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $12.95 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Two Harbors Investment

In other Two Harbors Investment news, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $33,190.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,566.88. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

